Three Nabbed In Area Prescription Fraud & Pursuit

ELIZABETHTOWN – Lancaster County’s Northwest Regional Police arrested three men from New York State for seeking fraudulent prescriptions and trying to flee from authorities. On April 1, police responded to Sloan’s Norlanco Pharmacy trying to obtain items from a fraudulent prescription submitted several days prior. Police approached the suspect who fled on foot, but was taken into custody. Two others were waiting in a silver Jeep which fled the parking lot. Officers pursued the Jeep which later crashed into a landscape rock at Greentree and Ridge Roads. The two others were taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. Arrested and charged were 22-year-old Omar McFarlane of Brooklyn; 23-year-old Rejon Vandross of Queens Village, and 23-year-old Woolf Dessources of Cambria Heights. The investigation is ongoing.