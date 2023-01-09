Three More Nominees To Shapiro Administration

HARRISBURG – Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated three more members of his cabinet. Dr. Khalid Mumin is nominated for state Education Secretary. Mumin served as Superintendent of Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County and the Reading School District in Berks County. Nancy Walker has been nominated to serve as Secretary of the Department of Labor and Industry. Walker is Chief Deputy Attorney General in the Fair Labor Section of the PA Attorney General’s Office. Shapiro has nominated Neil Weaver as Secretary of Administration. Weaver served in executive management at both the PA Department of Community and Economic Development and the Department of Environmental Protection.