Three More Arrested In Area Bank Fraud Case

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Michelle Henry announced charges against three more men involved in a widespread bank fraud operation that involved impersonation of bank employees and customers, and resulted in thefts of about $2 million from consumers and financial institutions. Charged are 22-year-old Jaire Cotton and 22-year-old Lavon Whittaker, both from Harrisburg, and 22-year-old Zyaire Monserrat of Steelton. All three are charged with numerous counts of corrupt organizations, identity theft, access device fraud, computer trespass, and related offenses. Investigators allege the defendants targeted financial institutions and consumers in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, and York Counties. The three have been arraigned. Two men allegedly at the top of the fraud operation – 22-year-old Tyreese Lewis and 19-year-old Carl Gonzales – were charged in weeks prior. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are expected.