Three Missing From Dauphin County Sought

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Three missing people are being sought by Dauphin County authorities. 16-year-old Kaliece Henderson went missing from the 500 block of South 17th Street in Harrisburg on May 11th and had not been seen since. It is believed that Henderson is in the Allison Hill section of Harrisburg. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police, at 717-558-6900. 15-year-old Nya Chestnut left her residence in the 400 block of Radcliffe Drive in Harrisburg on Monday, May 8 and has not returned. Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Nya is asked to contact Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656. Authorities are also are attempting to locate Lori Dolinger in an effort to ensure her safety and well-being. She went missing from the 500 block of Eisenhower Blvd. in Harrisburg. Individuals are asked to contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or Dauphin County 911 if you know her whereabouts.