Three Local Firefighters Face Arson Charges

LANCASTER COUNTY – Three Lancaster County individuals are facing arson and related charges after 5 separate fires which occurred between October 26 and November 28, 2024. An investigation led to the arrest of 23-year-old Joshua Lightcap of Columbia, 21-year-old Mason Howard of Akron, and a 16-year-old juvenile male from East Petersburg. At the time of the fires, all three were volunteer firefighters with the Hempfield Volunteer Fire Department, and responded to fight those very same fires. The exhaustive investigation included many interviews and review of physical evidence. Additionally, fire scenes were examined by trained and certified fire investigators.