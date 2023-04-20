Three Injured In Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – Police are investigating a shooting in Lancaster. On Wednesday, April 19 at 11:04 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Fourth Street. Officers located three victims, all with apparent gunshot wounds. All three were transported to a local hospital and treated for their injuries. Police do not believe this was a random act and does not believe the public is in danger. There are no suspects in custody. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301.