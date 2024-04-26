Three Debates Planned For PA’s U.S. Senate Candidates

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Casey wants a series of three debates with his Republican challenger David McCormick ahead of the November election, and McCormick is readily accepting. Casey says in a statement that he intends to participate in debates in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Harrisburg. Asked about it at a campaign event, McCormick said it’s a great idea. A series of three such meetings would give the debate stage the most robust presence in a Senate race in PA since 2006, when Casey and then-GOP Sen. Rick Santorum joined four debates. PA’s last five Senate contests featured either two debates or one. Both Casey and McCormick were uncontested for their party’s nominations in Tuesday’s primary, putting them on track for a six-month campaign against each other.