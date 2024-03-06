Three Charged In Millersville Shots Fired Incident

MILLERSVILLE – Lancaster County authorities have charged three men in a shots fired incident. 21-year-old Dylan Getz, 20-year-old Donovan Cruz, and 20-year-old Collin Martzall attempted to enter a house party in the first block of N. Prince Street in Millersville and were asked to leave. Soon after leaving, they returned and entered the house through a side door. They were again told to leave. A fight ensued, shots were fired, and everyone began to disperse or flee including the suspects. Officers found a spent handgun casing and later confirmed that they were blank cartridges and not regular ammunition. The three were identified and warrants were issued. Getz and Martzall were picked up by another police agency and arrested by Millersville Borough Police. Cruz still remains at large.