Three Bodies Found At York County Home

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are investigating the discovery of three deceased people at a home in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue in West Manchester Township yesterday morning. The York County Coroner’s Office says the unidentified victims are a 26-year-old woman, a 59-year-old woman, and a 62-year-old man. West Manchester Township Police are investigating and say there is no danger to the public.