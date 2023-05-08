Three Bills From Allegheny County Lawmaker Advance

HARRISBURG – Three bills sponsored by Allegheny County Rep. Nick Pisciottano have passed the PA House with bipartisan support and are now heading for a vote in the state Senate. His House Bill 360 would amend PA’s Automobile Lemon Law to also cover motorcycles. House Bill 760 would allow workers’ compensation to be paid via direct deposit. And House Bill 950 would codify PA workers right to organize through a constitutional amendment into the PA Constitution. To be adopted, constitutional amendments must be pass both chambers of the PA General Assembly in two consecutive sessions. They can then before voters for approval or rejection.