Three Bill Package Proposed To Help Renters

READING -Berks County Sen. Judy Schwank introduced a three bill package aimed at protecting renters. Senate Bill 859 would establish criteria for the voluntary acceptance of reusable tenant screening reports. Landlords use the reports to gain information like credit ratings, criminal records, and eviction history. As the renter’s market has become more competitive, applicants often must apply for multiple apartments and shell out payments for each application placing undue financial hardship on prospective renters. A reusable tenant screening is valid for 30 days. Senate Bill 860 establishes a $25 rental application fee cap. Such fees can range from $25 to $75, often higher than the costs associated with processing the application. The bill would impose a cap limiting a landlord’s ability to overcharge prospective tenants and profit from application fees. Senate Bill 861 would create a yearly land rent increase cap for manufactured homes. Since residents many times own the home, but not the land it resides on, large companies have purchased plots of land and substantially increased lot rent. The bill would place a cap on land rent and protect manufactured homeowners from sharp land rent increases. All three bills are before the PA Senate Urban Affairs & Housing Committee.