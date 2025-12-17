Three Bill Package Helps PA Veterans Health Outcomes

HARRISBURG – Three bills have been introduced by Sen. Tracy Pennycuick of Berks & Montgomery Counties and Bucks County Sen. Frank Farry designed to improve the health outcomes of PA veterans. The bills stem from recommendations by the Women Veterans Health Care Task Force which was established to better understand and address the unique health care needs of veterans – especially for women veterans. Developing and implementing veteran-focused health care, ranging from mental health support to specialized medical services, can ensure that veterans receive the care and resources they deserve. Senate Bill 1060 requires physicians to screen new patients of their veteran status; Senate Bill 1061 requires County Directors of Veterans Affairs to receive veteran-related illness training; and Senate Bill 1062 requires physicians to complete veteran related illness training for licensure and for license renewal. The Women Veterans Health Care Task Force largely found that health care is a field with large variations in patient experiences and that the best results, when seeking care outside of the VA, are obtained when a practitioner is aware of a patient’s veteran status and is trained to understand a veteran’s potential for increased health care challenges.