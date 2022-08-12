Three Arrested In Car Sales Scheme

DAUPHIN COUNTY – State Police have charged three Harrisburg men involved in unlicensed car sales on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. Over a five year period, the primary suspect, Earnest Fry bought and sold over 150 vehicles. Over 50 of the vehicles that Fry sold had their odometer tampered with prior to him selling the vehicles. In total, over 4 million miles were rolled back costing victims over $150,000 in the fraud scheme. Earnest Fry was assisted by Keith Fry and Calvin Everett with each having varying knowledge of the operation. A majority of the victims were from the Harrisburg area including its surrounding counties with some out of state individuals.