Three Arrested And Charged With Robbery

YORK, PA – Three individuals have been charged with numerous offenses for their involvement in an armed robbery on August 27, 2022. On that date at 1:20 AM a Northern York County Regional Police Officer was performing stationary patrol in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Rd. in North Codorus Township when he observed a vehicle pull into a driveway two houses south of the Rutter’s Farm Store. Two males exited the vehicle and walked into the store. A short time later the officer observed the same males running from the store back to the vehicle. The officer began to follow the vehicle and attempted to make contact with the store via cell phone but received no answer. A short time later York County 911 dispatched units to the Rutter’s Farm Store, advising the clerks were robbed at gunpoint. The officer continued to follow the suspect vehicle until back up units could arrive in the area and effected a traffic stop. Taken into custody were, Wilmer Febus-Lopez, age 29, from Spring Grove, PA, John Taylor-Williams, age 22, from Spring Grove, PA and Ciera Reisinger, age 21, from Dover, PA. A search warrant was obtained for the suspect vehicle and evidence seized included cash, ski masks and a BB gun. All three were charged with Criminal Conspiracy-Robbery, Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.