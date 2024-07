Three Alarm Fire In Columbia

COLUMBIA – A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a three alarm structure fire in Columbia, Lancaster County. The blaze destroyed Tollbooth Antiques last evening as units responded after 8 p.m. to the blaze in the 200 block of Chestnut Street. The business was located inside a 40,000 square foot warehouse complex which was once the former Kahn-Lucas Manufacturing. One firefighter was treated for a burn injury.