Threat Impacts Lancaster County Career & Technology Centers

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police are investigating a possible threat made to staff at the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center in Mount Joy Township. Northwest Regional Police say yesterday around 8 p.m. they received notice from administrators of the threat. The information was received through the “Safe2Say” system reporting comments by students made within the SnapChat app threatening a staff member. Police identified and investigated the origin of the statements. Due to the nature of the SnapChat app, which immediately deletes any posts after being read by a user, the investigation is ongoing to verify all persons involved. None of the allegations have been verified as an actual threat; however, investigators will continue until all concerns are cleared. All three centers were closed today and students had a virtual learning day.