Thousands Rally For Life In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Thousands of people were in attendance at the 2023 PA March For Life held at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. PA Family Institute President/CEO Michael Geer says the great, life affirming work of the pro life and pregnancy help movements are facing an unprecedented level of attacks. PA has been dealing with the pro-abortion policies of Gov. Josh Shapiro. He is slashing the funding of “Real Alternatives,” a statewide program that has been in place for decades and helps fund pregnancy centers. The March acknowledged the hard work of pro life lawmakers in Harrisburg and the work of citizens working to create a world that welcomes life and encourages women and families as they function in our society.