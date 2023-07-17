Third Victim Perishes After Friday’s York House Fire

YORK – A Friday morning house fire in the city of York which originally claimed the lives of a little girl and a man has now claimed a third life. Crews responded just after 4 a.m. to the 500 block of Company Street. The York County Coroner reported that 49-year-old Roberto Soto-Ortiz and 3-year-old Cattaleya Soto died after being taken to York Hospital. Yesterday morning, the Lehigh County Coroner announced that 4-year-old Isais Soto had died from his injuries in the blaze. A GoFund Me page has been established for the family of the victims. You can go to the GoFundMe page by clicking on the banner below. A cause of the fire remains under investigation.