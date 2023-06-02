Third Suspect Sought In Lebanon Homicide

LEBANON – Relatives of two young boys killed by gunfire as they played with kittens in the backyard of their Lebanon home are mourning them as authorities announced two men were charged with their slayings. Authorities charged 22-year-old Alex Torres Santos and 16-year-old James Fernandez-Reyes with three counts of criminal homicide and other charges. They are being held in Lebanon County Prison. A third male is still being sought and will likely face similar charges. Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said that the suspects could potentially face the death penalty, but that decision has not yet been made. 8-year-old Jesus and 9-year-old Sebastian Perez-Salome lost their lives in the shooting. The third victim, 19-year-old Joshua Lugo-Perez apparently was the intended target of Tuesday night’s shooting, which authorities said stemmed from “a previous argument.”