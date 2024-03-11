Third Suspect In Millersville Shooting Arrested

MILLERSVILLE – A third suspect wanted for a February 24th shooting in Millersville, Lancaster County, has been captured. Millersville Borough Police Department arrested 20-year-old Donavan Cruz on Friday, March 8. Lititz Borough Police assisted in the capture. Cruz and other individuals attempted to enter a house party on N. Prince Street and were asked to leave. Soon after leaving, they returned and entered the house through a side door. They were again confronted and told to leave. A fight ensued, shots were fired, and everyone began to disperse or flee including the suspects. 21-year-old Dylan Getz and 20-year-old Collin Martzall were also arrested and charged.

