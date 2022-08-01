Third-Party Candidates File To Run For PA Offices

HARRISBURG (AP) – Third-party candidates in PA for governor and U.S. Senate are filing paperwork to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Several have already filed, while more may file ahead of Monday’s close-of-business deadline. Keystone Party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed voter signatures, while a Libertarian Party candidate has filed for Senate. A spokesperson for the Green Party says the organization is working to accumulate enough signatures for its candidates to submit the paperwork by the deadline. A third-party candidate’s draw in a general election could make a difference in a close race between the major party candidates.