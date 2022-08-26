Third Of Four Defendants Convicted Of First-Degree Murder In 2016 Narvon Killing

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County jury convicted the third of four defendants in the 2016 home-invasion killing of Dennis Pitch at his Salisbury Township home. The jury deliberated for about two hours yesterday before finding 46-year-old Kristopher Smith of Narvon guilty of killing Pitch following a four-day trial in Lancaster County Court. Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman presented evidence and testimony throughout that Smith and three other men targeted Pitch’s home on Timothy Drive for a robbery after hearing the victim might be in possession of a large sum of cash. Smith and Brandon Bills, who testified at trial, lived in the Narvon area near the victim, but Smith was the connecting piece in conspiring with two Delaware County men who drove to Lancaster County to commit the crime, the jury decided. Smith was in constant contact with Michael Baker and Christopher Lyles, shown in cell phone data analytics revealed through testimony, the night leading up to the murder. Baker and Lyles, both of Folcroft, were previously found guilty of second-degree murder and related offenses. Smith was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts each of robbery, burglary, and conspiracy. He faces a mandatory life sentence.