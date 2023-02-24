Third Attempted Homicide Suspect Nabbed

LANCASTER – Police nabbed the last of three suspects in an attempted homicide case in Lancaster. Officers responded Saturday, January 19, 2023 to the 500 block of Pershing Avenue and found a victim who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting. Three suspects were being sought by police. Officers arrested 17-year-old Jose Ramos on February 3 and then caught 15-year-old Charles Freeman on February 16. The third suspect, 18-year-old Sakiwa Ntuli was taken into custody yesterday. The three Lancaster teens face attempted criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, reckless endangerment, and other charges.