Thieves Steal Wallets In Springettsbury Twp

SPRINGETTSBURY TWP. – Officers with the Springettsbury Township Police Department are attempting to identify these subjects in reference to theft/access device fraud incidents that occurred on August 30th, 2022. The subjects worked together to steal wallets at Weis Markets on E Market St and then used the stolen credit cards to make purchases at Sam’s Club nearby. If you are able to provide any information on the subjects’ identities please call STPD at 717-757-3525. Pictures of the suspects can be seen below.