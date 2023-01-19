Thieves Steal I-Phones/I-Pads In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are searching for two thieves of I-Phones and I-Pads. It happened January 3 at 6:18 p.m. at the T-Mobile at 2600 Willow Street Pike in West Lampeter Township and at 6:30 p.m. at AT&T Wireless at 2418 Willow Street Pike in the township. The two men cut the cords of a total of three I-Phone 13s, four I-Phone 14s, and two Apple I-Pads that were on display. The two fled the store in a gray Jeep Renegade. Police released surveillance photos of the suspects which are seen below. If you recognize them or have information regarding the thefts, contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.