Thieves Hit Lancaster Area Cosmetics Store

LANCASTER – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three people who stole over $3,300 worth of merchandise from the Cosmetics Company store in the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. Around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, a male entered and then engaged a store employee towards the rear of the store asking questions while two females then entered the store together. The female subjects concealed a large amount of items near the front of the store before all three members of the group exited the store with the stolen merchandise. Police released surveillance photos of the three suspects which can be seen below. Anyone who may be familiar with the suspects or has information regarding the crime is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.