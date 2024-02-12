Thief Nabbed At Lancaster County Dealership

LANCASTER COUNTY – An observant police officer interrupted a burglary at Bobby Rahal Lexus in the 4200 block of Oregon Pike in Brownstown, Lancaster County. On January 30th around 9:50 p.m., the officer observed a U-Haul truck parked behind the dealership. When the officer went to investigate, the U-haul took off at a high rate of speed. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the U-Haul. The driver, 48-year-old Teodulfo Gonzalez from Reading was found to be operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license and in possession of several hand tools. Further investigation found that the U-Haul was filled with about thirty to forty tires, some of which had been taken from the Bobby Rahal dealership. Gonzalez said he had permission to remove the tires which was determined to be untrue. Representatives of Bobby Rahal Lexus confirmed that the tires had been securely stored and that Gonzalez had no authorization to remove them. It was also discovered that Gonzalez had over forty traffic-related warrants for his arrest. Gonzalez was arrested and charged with burglary, trespassing, theft, and operating with a suspended driver’s license before being taken to Lancaster County Prison.