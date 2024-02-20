Thief Hits Park City Glasses Store

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a thief. The unknown suspect entered LensCrafters at the Park City Mall on January 23, 2024 and stole $884 worth of glasses from the display tables. Police have released a photo of the suspect which can be seen below. Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity and/or whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300. Persons can also call Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.