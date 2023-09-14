Thermal Imaging Helps Capture PA Prison Escapee

UNIONVILLE (AP) – PA authorities were able to capture escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante thanks to thermal imaging equipment in the air, search teams, a search dog, and the element of surprise. The 34-year-old Brazilian fugitive was apprehended Wednesday morning after a manhunt across Chester County. A plane picked up a heat signal that searchers on the ground encircled. After a storm delay, a team moved in on Cavalcante in heavy underbrush. Authorities say Cavalcante didn’t realize he was surrounded until he was already encircled. He tried to crawl away, but was subdued by a search dog.