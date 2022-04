Theft Suspect Sought By Authorities

COLUMBIA – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a theft at the Turkey Hill at 301 Linden Street in Columbia. Authorities say at 1:35 a.m. today, a man reached over the counter and stole cash from the register. He left the store and ran east on Linden Street toward Fifth Street. Police released surveillance pictures of the suspect. You can see pictures below. Anyone able to identify the male suspect is encouraged to call Columbia Police at 717-684-7735.