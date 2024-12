Theft Suspect Confesses Of Stealing Ring

EPHRATA – Lancaster County authorities arrested an Ephrata man for a retail theft. Police allege that 75-year-old Terry Weitzel stole a ring valued at $1,200 from an Ephrata jewelry store on December 12, 2024 at 2:24 p.m. Weitzel initially denied involvement in the crime; however, when confronted with the video surveillance evidence, Weitzel admitted to stealing the ring. Weitzel, who is presumed innocent, returned the ring to police.