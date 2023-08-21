Theft Of Diesel Fuel In Dauphin County

HIGHSPIRE – Dauphin County authorities are investigating a theft of fuel. Around 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, a red Volvo truck tractor with a white trailer pulled into the lot of the Republic Services Edie Waste Inc. at 205 Industrial Road in Highspire, and parked between 2 truck tractors where it then proceeded to steal 60 – 80 gallons of diesel fuel from them. Police released released some surveillance photos of the truck which can be seen below. If anyone recognizes the truck or has any information, please contact Highspire Borough Police at 717-939-9866.