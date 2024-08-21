Theft/Fraud Suspect Sought By Lancaster County Authorities

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are asking for assistance from the public to help identify a woman involved in a theft and fraud. Photos of the woman were released and can be seen at wdac.com under this news story. It is alleged that the woman stole another woman’s purse from a vehicle and has been writing and cashing checks from three different Ephrata National Bank locations. The woman has written and cashed checks from branches in Strasburg, Leola, and Akron. The woman is believed to be white, between 30 to 40 years in age, with a tattoo on her left forearm. She has been observed operating a newer white SUV, believed to be a Hyundai Palisade. Anyone recognizing the woman is asked to call West Earl Township Police at 717-859-1411 and ask to speak with Officer Ryan Blessing or email Officer Blessing at rblessing@westearlpd.org.