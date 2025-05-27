The Region Reflects On Their Sacrifice

LANCASTER – Our region paused to remember the sacrifice of many men and women in our Armed Forces who died while serving their country. Memorial Day parades and ceremonies were held to mourn and honor American soldiers and military personnel who died while serving, both in times of peace and war. The day was a time of remembrance, reflection, and gratitude for their sacrifice. Their courage, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to duty embody the very highest ideals of service. From battlefields abroad to missions at home, these heroes stood strong against adversity, often at great personal cost, to safeguard our way of life.