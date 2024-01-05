The Push For An Earlier PA Presidential Primary

HARRISBURG – Lancaster County Rep. Keith Greiner is reintroducing legislation to give PA an earlier primary in presidential election years. His House Bill 1857 would move the general primary election from the fourth Tuesday in April to the third Tuesday in March, to give the state a greater role in selecting presidential candidates. Other states holding primaries that day include Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio. Greiner says as the fifth most populous state in the country, PA should play a more significant role in selecting the president. Currently, 38 states hold their primaries or caucuses ahead of PA. He adds his legislation would put PA back in play, giving our voters greater leverage in deciding who the candidates will be. House Bill 1857 would take effect Jan. 1, 2028, in time for that year’s presidential primary. The bill is now before the PA House State Government Committee.