The Leaked Document & PA’s Life Amendment

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center Chief Counsel Randall Wenger has examined the leaked document from the U.S. Supreme Court that shows the Justices interested in overturning Roe versus Wade. He says Justice Samuel Alito carefully analyzed and found that there is no right to abortion in the U.S. Constitution. Senior Counsel Jeremy Samek also examined the document and found five members were going to overthrow Roe – Justices Thomas, Gorsuch, Cavenaugh, and Barrett voted with Alito in support of an overrule. You can read the document by CLICKING HERE. In PA, a consortium of abortion clinics have sued the state, arguing that the PA Supreme Court should force taxpayers to fund abortion and to find a right to abortion in the PA Constitution, of which there is none. You can find out more about PA’s Life Amendment that would keep abortion out of the state’s Constitution by clicking on the picture below.

