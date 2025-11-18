The 250th Birthday Of The Marines Celebrated

HARRISBURG – A ceremony was held in the Main Rotunda at the state Capitol in Harrisburg to honor the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps. Numerous Marine veterans, state lawmakers, and officials attended the ceremony honoring those who served in the Marines over our nation’s history. Westmoreland County Rep. Eric Nelson, Sen. Greg Rothman of Cumberland, Dauphin, & Perry Counties, and Allegheny County Sen. Devlin Robinson are all Marines who served and paid tribute, along with cutting a 250th birthday cake. Philadelphia is known as the birthplace of the Marines where in 1775 two battalions of Marines were established to augment naval forces in the Revolutionary War. The ceremony also had the Marine Corps Recruiting Station Harrisburg swear in new Marines on the Rotunda steps.