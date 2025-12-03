Thanksgiving Holiday Data From PSP Released

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police have announced their crash and enforcement totals from the 2025 Thanksgiving travel period. From November 26-30, PSP investigated 1,183 vehicle crashes, resulting in six deaths. Impaired driving was a factor in 61 crashes. During the five-day holiday weekend, troopers arrested 458 individuals for DUI and issued 7,472 citations for speeding, 934 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 72 citations for not securing children in safety seats. The statistics cover only those incidents investigated by PSP and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded. PSP’s latest hiring cycle is open now until January 23, 2026. After five years of service, troopers can earn about $95,557. Those interested in becoming a state trooper can find application requirements, job benefits, and other details at the website: PATrooper.com.