Texas Authorities Seek Info On Lancaster County Woman’s Death

LANCASTER COUNTY – Investigators in northern Texas are asking the public for help in learning more about a former Lancaster County, PA resident and how she turned up dead there decades ago. The Jack County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers identified the victim of a homicide which occurred near Wizard Wells, Texas in 1984 as Roberta “Berta” Mumma, a former Lancaster County resident and Ephrata High School graduate. Mumma’s skeletal remains were discovered in a remote area in Jack County, TX over 40 years ago, but her identity remained a mystery until 2024. She was identified using advanced forensic techniques and DNA analysis. Mumma was 25 years old at the time of her death. Texas authorities are actively investigating the cold case. Her last known location before the discovery of her remains was in Tennessee. Texas Rangers want to speak with anyone who knew her when she was in Tennessee or Texas. For more information or to provide tips, contact Texas Ranger Michael Schraub at 940-549-0549 or [email protected]v or call Jack County Sheriff’s Office at 940-567-2161. Tipsters can remain anonymous and do not have to give their names. Information which leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect could result in a reward through Crime Stoppers.