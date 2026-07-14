Terroristic Threats Made In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Police arrested a Lancaster man after they responded to threats made by an individual living in the 900 block of East Walnut Street. An occupant of the home was making threats toward another individual and their children. Officers closed the 900 block of East Walnut Street as a precaution. Officers made announcements via loudspeaker and attempted to reach the suspect via phone without success. Two other individuals safely exited the home while officers attempted to get the suspect to leave. After multiple attempts to contact the suspect failed, the Lancaster County Special Emergency Management Team or SERT was activated. After receiving a search warrant for the home, SERT made entry and safely took the suspect into custody. The residence was later searched, and two firearms were recovered. As a result of the incident, 35-year-old Tyler Fry was charged with terroristic threats and resisting arrest. He is being held in Lancaster County Prison.