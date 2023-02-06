Terroristic Threats Charge In Quarryville

QUARRYVILLE – Police in Lancaster County say a 19-year-old woman is facing terroristic threats and other charges after a domestic disturbance. On Feb. 2 around 6:22 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of South Church Street in Quarryville. An officer was advised that Cadence Jackson displayed a knife to a juvenile family member during an argument and threatened to kill them. After arriving, police located the knife and arrested Jackson. While at the scene, the officer gathered statements from family members corroborating the charges. Jackson was transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment where she posted bail and was released.