Tenth Generation Dairy Farm Honored On National Ag Day

DAUPHIN COUNTY – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding paid a visit to a 10th generation dairy farm in Dauphin County where investments are shaping the future success of the family business and helping ensure that PA remains a national leader in agriculture. The event at Jubilee Dairy in Middletown celebrated PA’s progress on National Agriculture Day, which is today. A broad menu of grants available through the PA Agriculture Business Development Center, along with the new Agricultural Innovation Grant Program are helping farmers meet the daily challenges they must tackle to stay competitive. The investments support Governor Shapiro’s Economic Development Strategy, which positions agriculture alongside life sciences, manufacturing, robotics, technology, and energy as vital drivers of PA’s long-term economic success.