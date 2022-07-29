Tenth Anniversary Of Missing Lebanon County Woman

LEBANON COUNTY – Today marks the 10th anniversary of Kortne Stouffer’s disappearance from Palmyra, Lebanon County. Kortne was last seen at her residence located at 810 West Main Street in Palmyra during the early morning hours of July 29, 2012. Kortne had returned home after a night out. She was determined missing by her family the following day. Her vehicle, keys, cell phone, and purse were accounted for at her residence. The investigation remains active with assistance from federal and state law enforcement partners, in addition to local agencies and the family’s private investigator. A timeline of Kortne’s disapperance can be found by CLICKING HERE. Anyone with information about the case may contact Palmyra Borough Police at 717-838-8189 or Lebanon County Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.