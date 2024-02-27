Temporary Location For Reopening Of Fire Ravaged Lancaster County Restaurant

BIRD IN HAND – As it rebuilds after a recent fire, Lancaster County’s Bird in Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord and the Bird in Hand Stage will be moving to the former Revere Tavern at 3063 Lincoln Highway East in nearby Paradise. The restaurant is expected to begin lunch and dinner operations at the temporary location in mid-March. On January 30, a fire broke out at the restaurant in Bird-in-Hand. Investigators determined an exhaust fan in the roof truss area of the kitchen had malfunctioned, overheated, and caused the fire. The restaurant fire was unrelated to a December 2023 fire at the adjacent Bird in Hand Family Inn, which was due to a leak in an underground gas line. The restaurant had about 95 employees at the time of the kitchen fire. Some employees will return to work at the temporary location in Paradise. The company is developing alternative employment opportunities for some of the other displaced staff. The family-owned company also set up a GoFundMe page and bank account at the Bank of Bird-in-Hand to benefit employees impacted by the fire.