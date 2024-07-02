Temporary Clerk Of Courts In Dauphin County

HARRISBURG (AP) – A temporary replacement is now on the job to head the Dauphin County Clerk of Courts office. Patti Sites was sworn in as clerk yesterday, four days after elected Democrat clerk Bridget Whitley resigned ahead of a hearing about mismanagement of the office. Sites spent 17 years working in the office before she left in January when Whitley took over. Whitley fired her second deputy on Friday, and both Whitley and her first deputy resigned. The PA Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency and directed Dauphin County President Judge Scott Evans to fill the vacancy. Evans had planned a contempt hearing on Monday over Whitley’s supervision of the office, a hearing that was canceled after she resigned.