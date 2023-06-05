Temporary Burn Ban In York County

YORK COUNTY – The York County Commissioners have established a temporary 30 day open burning ban in the county beginning today. The commissioners say low stream and water levels, low rainfall, and dry conditions have kept the potential for wildfires very high. The use of propane or gas stoves, charcoal grills, and or use of tobacco is not prohibited under the resolution. Campfires, in designated state, federal or Department of Environmental Protection licensed campgrounds are allowed in fire rings that confine and contain the campfire. Violators of the burn ban could face a violation of up to $100 for a first offense, $200 for the second offense, and $300 for a third or subsequent offense. The ban will be reviewed periodically to determine if it can be terminated sooner.