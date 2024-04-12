Telemedicine Bill Passes PA House

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation requiring insurers to cover telemedicine. Bill sponsor, Chester County Rep. Christina Sappey said the COVID-19 pandemic brought to light just how critical telemedicine is in providing access to a variety of healthcare services, particularly in rural areas. Studies show that four out of five Americans have used telemedicine at some point. However, PA is one of a handful of states that does not require health insurers to cover telemedicine. Under House Bill 1512, a health insurer may not refuse to pay or reimburse a participating health care provider or a covered person for a medically necessary and appropriate covered healthcare service provided through telemedicine. Telemedicine does not include care provided solely through voicemail, email or instant messaging. The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.