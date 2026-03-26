Teens To Serve Probation, Community Service, Pay Restitution To Victims In Morphing Case

HARRISBURG – PA Attorney General Dave Sunday announced that disposition occurred in juvenile court for two Lancaster County teens who manufactured child sexual abuse material – “morphing” images of children, including classmates. The two 16-year-old males admitted earlier this month in Lancaster County Court to 59 felony counts of manufacturing child sexual abuse material, conspiracy to commit that offense, and obscene material or other sexual performance. Both will each serve six months on juvenile probation, perform 60 hours of community service, and pay $12,000 to victims to cover counseling costs related to harm caused by the creation of the images. They are also prohibited from having contact with the victims. The juveniles manipulated photos they found online. The victims reported mental stress along with feelings of helplessness and never knowing when the manufactured photos may appear in the future.