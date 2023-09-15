Teens Charged In Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY – Two Lancaster County teens have been charged as adults with a shooting that occurred Wednesday, September 12 in the 300 block of Greenland Drive in Lancaster. Police arrested 17-year-old Omar Jackson of Leola and 16-year-old Nazier Vega of Lancaster and both are facing attempted criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, and other charges. Jackson and Vega were arraigned separately and incarcerated at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center. An investigation determined that the shooting followed a verbal altercation between Jackson and another group, of which Vega was a member. It is unknown if the parties are familiar with one another. The investigation is still active. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.