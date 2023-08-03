Teens Charged In Fatal Lancaster Shooting

LANCASTER – Two teens have been charged with a fatal shooting in Lancaster. Officers responded yesterday around 11:53 a.m. to the 400 block of St. Joseph Street and found a deceased adult male.identified as 31-year-old Johan Parra of Lancaster. An investigation has led to the arrest of 14-year-old Jomar Santos of Leola. He faces criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor, and other charges. 18-year-old Jayziah Echevarria of Lancaster also faces criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and other charges. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Lancaster Police Det. Sgt. Thomas Ginder at 717-735-3345.